Teen growing up in Pratt appreciates small-town opportunities and supportive community.

When I was younger, I used to cry every time anyone made me put pencil to paper. Or anytime I had to speak in front of someone new. Or anytime I had to try something remotely different. As you can tell, I spent a lot of time crying, as these things are all a pretty big part of life.

However, as I grew up, different experiences forced me to break out of my shell and learn how to deal with things in a more productive way, and even come to love some of the things I used to hate.

Up until fourth grade, I absolutely hated to write. I refused to even think about writing until I had constructed the most perfect sentence that had ever been written in the English language. The first time I remember enjoying writing was in Mrs. Hanvey’s class, where I wrote some kind of Halloween story about a pumpkin. It was awful, obviously, because I was a fourth grader, but it was the first time I remember really enjoying writing for what it was. I’ve loved writing ever since. I love it so much, in fact, that I now get paid to write for this newspaper and am going to college to write for their newspaper.

Writing wasn’t the only thing I used to reject. I also despised the thought of attending dance class. It wasn’t the actual class, it was just my perfectionism, as my third grade teacher pointed out to my parents, getting in the way. I didn’t want to attempt anything that I couldn’t master on my first try.

I remember laying on the top bunk of my bed, crying because I didn’t want to go to class. One of my parents was always able to make me go, but I’d put up a fight. Eventually, after discovering it was okay to mess up, I grew to love attending dance class. Especially when I was in “West Side Story” my sophomore year. I loved going to the dance practices. So much so, that I choreographed the next two musicals for Pratt High and this fall I’m going to college to study dance.

Another thing that my perfectionism prevented me from doing was speaking in public. Like most people, I absolutely despised public speaking. It didn’t even have to be in public, just talking to anyone new; even if it was just a one-on-one talk, or a phone call, it was a worse fate than death. Fortunately, 4-H came along to save the day. I was in the Pratt Pioneers club from the ages of 7-12, and my time there forced me to become a more confident person. But it took a while.

My mom told me I couldn’t even tell the judges my name or age when I first started. And I distinctly remember being 10 years old and sobbing through a presentation on how to make cookies to my club. But eventually, after crying through many speeches and presentations, I could finally speak without breaking down and finally sound mature. That’s not to say I’m completely confident speaking in front of new people now, it still scares me, but it’s much easier.

Living in Pratt has helped me grow into the person I am today. Younger me would’ve never imagined that I would be able to confidently leave for college to study dance and write for a newspaper. If it wasn’t for all those opportunities I got by living in a small town, teachers who could really work on my writing with me one-on-one, a dance studio in my backyard, and a small 4-H club full of kind people, I wouldn’t be who I am today. It would’ve taken me a lot longer to find who I am. Of course, I still don’t completely know who I am, I’m seventeen. But I’m in a place where I’m excited for the future and prepared to handle whatever it throws at me, and I don’t think that would’ve happened if I’d grown up anywhere else.