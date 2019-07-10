A 2005 Dodge Avenger parked on a rural Salina property on the 1300 block of West Falun Road received about $3,500 in damage Tuesday.

According to a report by Capt. Jim Hughes of the Saline County Sheriff's Office, a Saline County man told deputies that he left for work about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and when he returned at about 4:30 p.m., he discovered the car, which was parked on his property with a "For Sale" sign on it, had received extensive damage.

Damage included the windshield shattered in three different spots, both headlights broken out and multiple dents and holes in the hood, Hughes said.

There are no suspects, Hughes said, and the incident is under investigation.