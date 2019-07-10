Someone recently told me a tale of two Jell-Os and the persuading power of appearance.

In this story, a ship’s cook only had lemon-flavored gelatin, and as every day brought the same yellow dessert, the sailors became more and more vocal about their desire for a change of fare. If only they could have cherry Jell-O! Being completely constrained to the supplies available, the poor cook couldn’t magically produce cherry gelatin, no matter how insistent the crew was. Finally one day, in the place of the eternal yellow, there appeared a beautiful pan of vivid red.

The sailors were thoroughly satisfied with their long-awaited delicious cherry Jell-O, and for the remainder of the time, enjoyed the variety of yellow and red Jell-Os they were given. The cook was, of course, simply adding red food coloring to the lemon gelatin.

I am not actually writing about Jell-O today (although I’m sure I will in the future). I heard this anecdote just about the same time I was knowingly falling prey to a similar phenomenon in my garden.

Zucchini is my lemon Jell-O. I've made it so many ways I feel like I've tried everything.

But this week my first two zucchini were ready to pick — and they are not just any zucchini. Granted, I harvest anything from our little plot with a significant amount of enthusiasm, but these two summer squash in my hands generated an extra level of glee.

They’re round.

These round squash taste pretty much exactly the same as standard zucchini. In fact, they probably make less culinary sense since the seed-to-flesh ratio has increased and they cook less evenly when whole, but these little guys look so awesome that it’s worth it. They made me want to just roast them plain and whole, something I hadn’t done much with zucchini before, but I love how it turns them meaty and rich.

The variety is called One Ball; it’s easy to see why. As far as I can tell, the same plant produces both green and yellow orbs, and all of them are just so cute I can’t help but love them.

If you remember a random tidbit from last year’s article on the dangers of abundant rogue zucchini, you know they are actually a type of berry, so maybe the round shape is more appropriate than it initially seemed.

It’s still early in zucchini season — I haven’t seen any desperate giftings yet. I write this now, because I feel like zucchini is a vegetable (OK, actually a fruit) we all love to hate.

But I want to try and instill in you a sense of excitement for the abundance of what is to come; don’t let the normalcy of this summer squash negate its charms. If your zucchini aren’t round or yellow, you can still pretend they are, and your taste buds might think it’s something new and exciting. Even if the flavor is technically the same, your perspective will change.

And if worst comes to worst, I’m sure you could shred it up into some lemon (or cherry) Jell-O.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com.