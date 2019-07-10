Greenback wrestler spends summer traveling for tournament competition.

Pratt sophomore Devon Weber won a state championship title in wrestling in March, but the future junior continues to compete this summer, traveling around the county to hone his skills. He’s already been to two big wrestling tournaments in June and has two more to go in July.

Weber said he traveled all the way to Spokane, Washington for the Cadet Duals then he made his way down to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the Junior Duals.

To prepare for all these competitions, Weber’s been practicing two to three times a week in various parts of Kansas.

“I go to all these tournaments and duals to higher increase my chances of making it to a D1 college and prepare for the next high school season,” said Weber.

He’s heading to Fargo, North Dakota soon and the next week he’ll compete in Texas.



