Leavenworth officials are proposing no increase in the city’s property tax levy rate for 2020.

City Manager Paul Kramer reviewed the proposed 2020 operating budget Tuesday during a meeting of the Leavenworth City Commission.

Commissioners took no action on the budget.

They are scheduled to review various parts of the budget today during a work session. If commissioners do not complete their review of the budget today, they will meet again Friday.

A vote to approve the budget will not come until commissioners hold a public hearing on the budget.

Kramer said the 2020 operating budget, as proposed to commissioners, would have a slight decrease in the city’s mill levy.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

Under the proposed budget, the city’s mill levy would go from 31.747 in 2019 to 31.729 in 2020, a decrease of 0.018 mills.

Kramer said the city is seeing an overall 3% increase in assessed valuation. But he said some of the increases in assessed valuation is for properties that currently receive tax abatements.

“So a lot of that growth does not come back to the city,” he said.

One change that is being proposed in the budget is an increase in funding for street maintenance.

Kramer said the proposed 2020 budget would increase this part of the budget by 48% to a total of $2 million.

The proposed 2020 budget also includes funding for the new position of rental property coordinator.

City officials are proposing a rate increase for trash collection service of $1.35 per month.

City officials also are proposing an increase in sewer rates. Individual rate increases for sewer service will depend on usage. But rates would increase on average by $1.10 per month.

In the past, commissioners have approved the city’s operating budget and Capital Improvements Program at different times. But this year, the two are being reviewed together.

The CIP is a five-year plan that budgets for various street and building projects as well as equipment purchases. The five-year plan is updated on an annual basis.

Kramer spoke about the CIP during Tuesday’s meeting. And commissioners are scheduled to review the CIP as part of today’s work session.

Copies of the proposed 2020 operating budget and 2020-2024 CIP can be found on the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org

