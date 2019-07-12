Leavenworth County Emergency Management officials are cautioning residents after someone reportedly tried to gain entrance to a home by posing as a representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Chuck Magaha, Leavenworth County Emergency Management director, said his office learned from social media that someone posing as a FEMA representative reportedly had asked to go inside a local residence to inspect the home for storm damage.

Magaha said the incident reportedly occurred Monday west of Basehor.

“We thought it was kind of hoaxy ourselves,” Magaha said.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said someone contacted her about the information that had been posted on social media.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management officials checked with FEMA and confirmed that no one from the federal agency has been working in Leavenworth County.

The report of the incident comes after a EF-4 tornado passed through southern Leavenworth County on May 28.

Magaha said a FEMA representative would carry federal credentials.

He said a FEMA representative would never ask for private information from a resident. A FEMA representative also would not ask to go inside a person’s home.

