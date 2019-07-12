New superintendent expounds on plans for Pratt school district.

The Pratt USD 382 Board of Education members met Monday, July 8 for their monthly meeting with board president Bill Bergner welcoming aboard new superintendent, Tony Helfrich. Helfrich replaced Suzan Patton who retired from that postion as of June 30, 2019.

One of Helfrich’s first items to attend to was switching paper suppliers for the district.

“We will begin using Bolen Office Supply as our paper supplier, therefore staying local,” Helfrich.

Helfrich reported that the Liberty Middle School Auditorium will now have a new sound system and light board, which would benefit every student, especially students involved in the music and theatre departments.

He also told board members that the district has purchased a new activity or “Greenback” bus which is being delivered and painted before the start of the new school year in August.

In other business, the board approved the 2019-20 Negotiated Agreement for certified staff.

After the board meeting, Helfrich said his goals and plans as new district superintendent include to continue finding opportunities to empower all students to be successful beyond our doors.

“I want to help students find their passion and turn it into a career. I want us to challenge our students to be their best and to continually push themselves,” he said. “I value our Greenback family culture and want us to keep finding ways to strengthen that spirit.”

Helfrich said that school board has done a great job supporting teachers and recruiting and retaining an amazing staff.

“It’s important we stay committed to this,” he said.

Helfrich said he plans to engage the team, including all school board members, in a discussion about adding an Ag and FFA program for Pratt high school students.

“I also want to take our early childhood and kindergarten teams to see some innovative work in other districts,” he said.

Helfrich said he also wants to visit with community stakeholders over the coming months to better understand what they want to see from PHS graduates and a partnership to develop opportunities for students and help provide motivation to stay and build a stronger can be achieved.