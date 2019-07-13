Skyline Board of Education hears about expected teacher salary increases.

By Gale Rose

grose@pratttribune.com

Teacher salaries are a primary concern as school districts across Kansas set their budgets for the next school year. At a recent Kansas State Department of Education budget meeting, school districts were told that as a state, teacher salaries need to go up, said Skyline Superintendent Becca Flowers at the July 8 Board of Education meeting.

If salaries don’t go up, there is a chance that school districts will lose legislative support, Flowers said.

The USD 438 Board will hold their annual public budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 with regular board meeting to follow. The meeting will set the school budget for the 2019-2020 school year including salaries.

Building maintenance and other facilities projects are done the summer. Some of those projects are getting a late start this year. Installation of new playground equipment and repairs to the a portion of the roof at Skyline are finally proceeding after spring rains delayed the start of these projects, Flowers said.

Other indoor building maintenance projects are progressing as planned including a new finish on the gym floor.

As part of the ongoing maintenance to facilities and equipment upgrades, the Board approved several items:

• Purchase of carpet and installation for four rooms not to exceed $20,000.

• Replace the business classroom computer lab not to exceed $20,000.

• A contract with Restoration and Waterproofing Contractors for not more than $20,000 for the first half of a brick sealing project. The second half of the project will have to be approved in 2020 and probably to not exceed $20,000.

• Paving work not to exceed $20,000.

• Purchase and installation of the Safe Defend Protection System not to exceed $50,000.

Because of the change in when elections are held, the Board approved a resolution to extend the terms of current Board President Rex Robinson and current Vice President Bob Kenworthy until successors for those positions are elected by the Board in the first meeting of the Board occurring on or after the second Monday in January 2020.

The Board approved a number of contracts for the 2019-2020 school year:

Angela Tobin-elementary teacher; Lexie Malone-technology director; Michael Nelson-Science/Innovation Fair coordinator; Morgan Ballard and Andrea Stitt each a half-time publications sponsor; Emma Gwinn-teacher’s aid; Andrew Nation and Brad Pagenkof-driver’s education instructor; Chelsie Brenner-food service worker.

The Board also approved the 2019-2020 negotiated agreement between USD 438 and the Skyline NEA.