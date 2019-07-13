The Peoples Bank in Pratt takes step forward in tech upgrades with teller service.

The next step in improving banking services at The Peoples Bank has become active with the addition of BelleLIVE! The Peoples Bank in Pratt has spent weeks installing equipment, training employees and familiarizing their customers with the new services now available in Pratt.

BelleLIVE! is an interactive system that gives the customer the ability to make transactions at an Interactive Teller Machine with a live on-screen teller in real time, said Eric Bronson, vice president for The Peoples Bank.

BelleLIVE! is available at The Peoples Bank Drive-in and at their new East Location at 1604 East First Street. The tellers at BelleLIVE! can take deposits, cash checks, make withdrawals and accept loan payments. They can also accept coin deposits but cannot return coins. All this can be done from the convenience of a vehicle.

“We are excited to offer services in a new way,” Bronson said. “We’re going to where the customers are.”

Bronson said banking is changing. Customers have fewer needs to come into the bank lobby with services available online and on mobile devices. The Peoples Bank is adding BelleLIVE! provide additional service in busy areas for customer convenience.

BelleLIVE! will also allow more efficient use of tellers who can be in one location but can serve customers in multiple places.

Customer reaction to BelleLIVE! has been largely positive. Bronson said people usually have an aversion to change and the bank wants to also hear from those that the change didn’t meet their expectations.

The new system is The Peoples Bank latest move to increase their capabilities and to be prepared for future innovations and customer needs.

“This is the largest single technological increase The Peoples Bank has ever made,” Bronson said. “We are well positioned for additional changes in the future.”

Besides expanding services, banking hours have also been increased at all facilities. BelleLIVE! will be available from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the bank lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bank website will have the new hours at all locations. Customers can still use the main lobby, night drop off or go online for their banking transactions as well as other banking needs. The ATMs will now also be able to accept deposits, Bronson said.

The new BelleLIVE! facilities are available at the drive-in bank at Second and Ninnescah and at the new BelleLIVE! East location at 1604 East First Street in the parking lot of the former Aarons store. Additional identification signage and a canopy will be added later at the East location to offer protection from the weather, Bronson said.

The East BelleLIVE! currently has a drive-up facility plus bank employees are on scene live to answer any questions and to assist with transactions if necessary. During this transitional learning period, bank employees were also available live at the drive-in bank facility.

To prepare for BelleLIVE!, a section of the main bank was remodeled to create a BelleLIVE! teller center. The bank has also refreshed the main bank interior with new carpet and a color change for the walls. These changes are ongoing.

As part of the addition of BelleLIVE!, the Pratt Dillons facility has closed and the live teller has moved out of the drive-in bank. This will allow staff to take on other duties and has resulted in the addition of one new full-time teller position. No one lost their job because of this change, Bronson said.

While BelleLIVE! is up and running in Pratt, it will be available later this year at The Peoples Bank facilities in Medicine Lodge, Smith Center and Lebanon. There are also future plans to introduce BelleLIVE! to the facilities in Greensburg, Kingman and Kiowa, Bronson said.







