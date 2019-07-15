This week, readers wondered about tractors on roads and flags at Avenue A Park.

Q: I see people driving tractors and sometimes pulling trailers with people in them going to Dillons and Walmart and other businesses. They have no license plates on them. Do they pay tags and taxes like everyone else or they somehow exempt?

Short answer?

“It’s an implement and that’s exempt,” said Lt. Jimmie Atkinson, with the Kansas Highway Patrol. “When you see that slow-moving sign on the back, be sure to slow down and share the road.”

Implements of husbandry — tractors and the like — are exempt from vehicle registration, so you don’t need to pay those associated taxes on them, whether you’re driving from field to field, or to Dillons.

However, those driving implements on the road still have regulations to follow.

The Kansas Farm Bureau reminds farmers to have working lights and flashers, as well as reflective markings, and use turn signals or hand signals to communicate with fellow drivers. Be sure there’s a slow-moving vehicle sign on the tractor, as well.

Drivers sharing the road with implements should be mindful that these vehicles do not move fast at all — 5 to 15 mph — and they need much more room to operate than smaller vehicles.

Q: When will the city fly more flags on the poles at Avenue A park? Three of the four are empty.

Justin Combs, Hutchinson’s director of parks and facilities, said flags will be added by the end of the week.

“We will be flying the American flag, the state flag, the city flag and the Tree City USA flag, which could be changed out from time to time for special occasions,” Combs said.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.