No seat belt likely a contributor to Saturday accident fatality.

A Pratt man was killed and three other area residents were injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident early Saturday, July 13 in Pratt County. Killed in the accident was 38-year-old Colter Fishgrab of Pratt.

At 1:55 a.m., Fishgrab was westbound on SW 90 Street between SW 20th Avenue and SW 30th Avenue in a 2015 Chevy Equinox and traveling at a high rate of speed, said Pratt County Sheriff Jimmy White.

Fishgrab went off 90th Street on the north side, over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle that rolled multiple times on the blacktop before coming to rest in the ditch on the south side of the road. Fishgrab was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, White said.

Pratt County Sheriff officers and Pratt County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the accident and assisted in locating Fishgrab who was pronounced dead at the scene, White said.

Two units of Pratt County EMS workers transported passengers 36-year-old Bobby Cox of Pratt, 33-year-old Paul Hampton of Preston and 47-year-old Jerry Adams of Pratt to Pratt Regional Medical Center, all with obvious injuries. All three passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, White said.

“This was a violent rollover. Seat belts saved lives that night,” White said.

This accident is still under investigation by the Pratt County Sheriff Department.