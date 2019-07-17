A Linwood man has been convicted of making a criminal threat against his neighbors, according to a prosecution official.

A jury found Sean Joseph Fagan, 31, guilty Monday in Leavenworth County District Court of one felony count of a criminal threat.

The charge stemmed from a March 5, 2017, incident.

Fagan, while on his property, approached the victims who were on a neighboring property. Fagan reportedly began to yell and threaten physical violence against the neighbors and their livestock, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Officers made contact with Fagan who identified himself as the person who was involved in the confrontation

A post-trial motions hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

"Threats are never good," Thompson said in a news release. "We must always focus on communicating to understand one another, not to harm one another."