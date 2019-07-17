Youth baseball team finishes state tournament 3-1.

The Pratt Bombers finished off their season at home in the NBC Hap Dumont State Tournament last weekend. They went up against 35 other teams and finished in the top 8 with a record of 3-1.

The team started off the tournament Friday, July 12, 2019 in the afternoon with a 9-3 win. They played the next morning in the last pool play game and ruled the other team 11-0 in five innings.

About 8 hours later, they competed in their first bracket game against Wichita Heat. The assistant coach, Cullan Wilson, was most impressed by this game. Neither team made errors and neither pitcher had any walks. Between both teams, there were only 6 hits, and the Bombers came through to beat them 2-0.

Pratt moved on to the quarter finals game against the Wichita Wolfpack on Sunday at 11:00. They really struggled to wait on the pitcher and got down 7-0 by the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, the Bombers started to get hot at the plate. They were able to score 4 runs but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Wolfpack and they ended their season there. The Wolfpack went on to place second in the tournament.

“The never die attitude we played with in the quarter finales game was impressive to me,” said the head coach, Jeff Craft, “To be down 7-0 in the 6th inning and rally back to just fall short of moving on to the semis with a 7-4 score. It shows a maturity of our mentality over the season compared to previous seasons.”