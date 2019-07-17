A man was arrested after he allegedly fired a shot outside of a Leavenworth home, a police spokesman said.

A man was arrested after he allegedly fired a shot outside of a Leavenworth home, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Garland Street.

The victim reportedly parked his vehicle partially in a driveway and partially in a ditch at a residence. A person who lives at the residence came outside to confront the suspect.

The suspect, who was outside of the vehicle, allegedly fired a shot from a handgun, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

"The round went into the ground," Nicodemus said.

The suspect then reportedly got into his vehicle and drove away.

Police officers were provided a description of the suspect's vehicle. Officers located a vehicle matching the description at the Walmart store in Leavenworth, 5000 10th Ave.

The suspect reportedly was walking around the store without a shirt or shoes. Police believe the man was intoxicated, according to Nicodemus.

A gun reportedly was found in his vehicle at the store.

He was arrested for allegations of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits.