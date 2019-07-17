Library patron donation makes wide variety of music possible.

Six members of Tammy Thimesch’s “Joyful Noise Music Academy” highlighted their summer season Friday evening with a performance at Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill, as a prelude to the Pratt Public Library’s Summer Concert Series.

“It was really fun to have the children come and take part in supporting the Pratt Public Library and the parents and families really enjoyed it,” Thimesch said.

The performers, ranging in age from five to 12, were Jude Nelson, 12, Adler Nelson, 10, Sammy Thimesch, 6, Joe Thimesch, 8, Kourtni Fischer, 10, and Yani Zeelie, 5.

The group of budding violinists performed “Joyful, Joyful” by Beethoven and a Bluegrass Folk Tune, “Boil Em Cabbage Down.”

Ken Brunson and Derek Staub, members of Thimesch’s Fiddlin’ Round Band, played alongside the students, as did Thimesch, who started Joyful Noise Music Academy in 2007 and has taught over 100 students, from three and up.

Fiddlin Round was featured for a 7 p.m. performance and Ragland was featured at 10.

Two more events remain for the Pratt Public Library Summer Concert Series. Boone Mendenhall will perform this Friday at 7 p.m. and Audacious Pulse will perform Friday, July 26, also at 7 p.m., both at Woody’s, 418 South Main, and both free to the public.

“The Summer Concert Series was made possible through the generous donation of a library patron for which we are very grateful on behalf of the community,” said Library Director Eric Killough.