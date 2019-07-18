Kansas wheat is stockpiling at area elevators as 2019 harvest comes to a close. Some will start shipping out to California from Scoular Grain northeast of Pratt in the very near future.

A pair of white, tarped bunkers sit in the hot Kansas sun at Scoular Grain. They represent the 2019 and 2018 wheat harvests. While they both have wheat, they came from different quality crops.

The east and newest pile has approximately 750,000 bushels of wheat while the west pile from the 2018 wheat harvest has 550,000 bushels.

Ryan Napier, Scoular Grain merchandiser, said they would start shipping out the 2018 crop in the near future to empty out the bunker which Scoular will need for the 2019 fall harvest. The 2019 wheat crop will probably be on site through April and May in 2020.

The protein levels in the 2018 wheat are higher than this year’s crop. Most of the wheat will be shipped out by rail and go to California flour mills that prefer higher protein counts for wheat.

The protein levels in the 2019 crop are lower than last year. Napier said they had anticipated lower protein numbers this year and the average has been running from 11.2 to 11.5. That beat the expectation but was still lower than last year.

“It (protein count) was higher than we thought it would be,” Napier said.

Yield levels for 2019 were all over the place. The low end was around 25 to 30 bushels while some of the best got up to 80 bushels. But an average ran 50 bushels per acre, Napier said.

While the protein numbers were lower than desired, test weights were higher than the 60 pounds per bushel benchmark with 61 to 62 pounds about the average. But in the western part of the state, some test weights were hitting 70 pounds per bushel, Napier said.

Harvest got started about two weeks late this year because of rain. Even when it did dry out and the temperature warmed up, farmers had to wait till almost noon before the humidity level dropped to point they could cut, Napier said.

The wheat bunker from last year will be shipped out first. Exactly when and how much at a time is dictated by the markets so it’s unknown when the wheat will be shipped out but the 2018 wheat will be first.

Wheat harvest across the county has finished up and Kyle Franklin, location manager for Farmer’s Co-op Equity in Sawyer, said the quality was pretty good with quite a few yields in the 50 to 60 bushel per acre.

There were a few fields that got too much rain that killed some of the wheat that reduced the total yield. Like the rest of the area, harvest in Sawyer started about two weeks late because of excess rain. But once it got started, harvest went smoothly with just a couple of rain delays towards the end, Franklin said.

While the protein count wasn’t as high as wanted, it was higher than expected.

“It was better than we thought it would be,” Franklin said.

With wheat harvest over, the elevators are getting ready for the fall harvest and Franklin said they are in pretty good shape for space.

Across the south central portion of Kansas, the yield was highly variable, said Marsha Boswell, director of communications for Kansas Wheat, an online service that provides a weekly harvest report.

The excess rain delayed the start of harvest about two weeks in general. Some fields suffered from too much water that killed wheat and reduced the yield.

Protein levels were below average throughout the state ranging from 10.5 to 11.5 in most areas. Overall the protein level is below the desired 12 percent.

While the protein levels were down, yields were up especially in west and north west part of the state. There were reports of yields into the 90s and above.

“They’ve had some excellent yields in the western third of the state,” Boswell said.

Closer to south central Kansas and Pratt there were problems with wheat drowning but the test weights were over the 60 bushel per acre benchmark. The crop was about two weeks late but it produced good kernel size and good quality.

In south central Kansas, the wheat yield varied greatly from field to field ranging from a low of around 20 bushel to 70 bushel.

In the eastern part of the state, there were problems with drowned wheat and wet fields that caused tractors and combines to get stuck.

The last of the Kansas wheat harvest should be wrapping up in the northwest part of the state in about a week. With temperatures in the 100s, it is good weather to finish cutting wheat in Kansas.