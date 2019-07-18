Joel Towner, 18, was wearing a seatbelt that likely saved his life when he tried to avoid washouts in a Pratt County road and rolled over his 1987 Ford pickup.

A Pratt County teen escaped injury following a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday, July 16 at NE 110th Avenue and NE 40th Street.

The accident occurred when 18-year-old Joel Towner was eastbound on NE 40th Street in a 1987 Ford pickup. He pulled to the left to avoid a washout and lost control of the pickup that went into a sideways skid, went off the road on the south side, flipped over and landed upside down in a field at NE 110th Avenue, said Pratt County Sheriff Lt. Cole Schmidtberger.

Towner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was not injured. The wreck was reported at 9:48 a.m.

Neighbors Brandon Bortz, Barry Strapp and Steve Davis removed the pickup’s drive shaft and Davis used a front end loader to pull the pickup onto its wheels so it could be removed from the scene.

There were several washout areas on NE 40th Street within a mile of the accident.