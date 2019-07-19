Okay, so maybe it didn't really fly, but parts of a new restroom facility were hovering over Lemon Park Thursday, assisted by a tall crane.

Usually, people see lots of birds flying in Pratt’s Lemon Park. But for a while on Thursday, July 18, a restroom took to the air as it was set in place by a crane as the latest update for park.

The new restroom facility, located between the ball diamonds on the east side of the park, will have areas for men and women and a utility room. The floor, walls and roof are made of reinforced concrete and the building can be used as a tornado shelter, said Lynn Lyles, truck driver for 4 L Enterprises that brought one of the precast sections to Pratt. Jason Hisey, driver for Illinois Valley Trucking out of Hillsboro, Texas brought the other half.

Although the outward appearance of the building looks like blocks, the facility is made entirely of reinforced concrete and is tornado rated. The modular construction of the building allows for a section to be removed and replaced with a new section if it is damaged, Lyles said.

Northwest Crane Service, based out of Oklahoma City with offices in Tulsa, Elk city, Stillwater, Davis and Woodward, was on hand to lift the two units off the trucks and set them in place.

Before the buildings could be moved into place, some dirt on the mound had to be removed to give room for the support legs for the crane. Roy Sinclair, Pratt city worker, used a front end loader and moved several loads of dirt to make room for the suit.

To move the units from the trucks to the site, lift plates were placed at the base on each end of the unit and were attached with big bolts. Each plate had a hole where fabric cables were attached, two on each end of each section, then carefully lifted off the flatbed trucks and moved into place on the site. The cables were tight against the roof and side of the restroom facility during the lift.

Crew members from Northwest Crane and Ruler Inc. that put the buildings together, helped hold each unit stable with ropes as it was moved from the trucks to the site.

Utility pipes were already in place and Northwest crane operator Charlie Coffey gently lifted the buildings off the trucks then, with help from Northwest and Ruler crew members, placed the building pieces precisely on the prepared location.

Octavio Ortiz, crew chief for Ruler Inc. out of Whitney, Texas and in charge of marrying the buildings, said the second unit to be placed would be lined up with the first unit then moved enough to get cable threaded between the two units and set back on the ground where the units would be drawn together.

Ortiz estimated it would take about four hours to get the seams sealed and ready to go.

Once the seams were sealed, the unit would be ready for plumbers and electricians to make the utility connections.

The new restroom facility is on the east side of the park between the ball fields. It is on a raised mound and will be available year round, said Brad Blankenship, city inspector.

The facility is on a mound because to be at a height that would put the restroom at least one foot above flood level. Eventually, there will be handicapped access to the facility but until the ramp is complete, people will have to walk up the hill to use the facility, Blankenship said.

Trand, a local crane company from Pratt, submitted a bid for the project but they were not the low bidder and did not get the job.