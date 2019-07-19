Job-seekers and employers can benefit from Kansas job-matching service coming to Pratt next week.

The KANSASWORKS Mobile Workforce Center is coming to Pratt on Tuesday, July 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be parked at Pratt Regional Hospital near the ER entrance. KANSASWORKS provides workforce services in regions of the state that lack permanent workforce center offices or face unusually high demand for workforce assistance due to mass layoff, business closure, natural disaster or demographic shift.

Some of the other recent locations the Mobile Center has been lately is Kinsley, Hutchinson, Dodge, Salina, Leavenworth, and the bus will be in Greensburg, from 2-4 p.m. also on July 23.

The 38-foot Mobile Workforce Center includes 11 Internet-ready computer stations to assist job candidates and employers, an internal public address system and interactive SMART Board for presentations inside the Center and a high-definition TV and external speakers for presentations outside the Center.

We just hope everyone interested in looking for a job or employers looking for employees will come out and allow us to help them, ”said Ivan Esquivel of KANSASWORKS.

KANSASWORKS is a web-based job-matching and labor market information system and provides job seekers, employers, and training providers with easy-to-use tools that support a wide range of activities. It is a free service of the public workforce system.

KANSASWORKS personnel accompany the Mobile Center and will be available to provide career counseling and resume assistance. The Mobile Workforce Center has also been used throughout the state for job fairs, career development workshops, tutorials, skills training and other employment services.

Those looking for a job, should be prepared to bring information about the last 10 years of their work history with phone numbers and addresses of previous employers. They should also be ready to list reference contact information as well. The personnel at the center will assist those seeking a job to put a resume together and will open up their opportunities for jobs locally or anywhere in the state.

Job seekers will have the choice to allow future employers to know if they are interested in relocating or not.

Employers interested in searching for employees can also bring their information of what they are looking for in and the personnel will assist them in setting up a site that allows job seekers to connect with the job they have available.