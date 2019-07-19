With more than 90 at-bats per kid, summer season was beneficial for Pratt players.

The Pratt High School baseball team wrapped up their summer season earlier this month with a trip to Colorado.

The team is made up of 15 players whom head coach Ron Hill thinks could contribute on varsity next season.

The players went to three other tournaments this summer before traveling to Colorado. They kicked off their summer with a tournament in Liberal but didn’t have the best showing there. Luckily, they had another chance the next week and improved at the 16 and under tournament in Fort Scott. The Pratt team then played well in McPherson, despite all the rain at the 18 and under tournament.

For their final tournament, they traveled to Buena Vista, Colorado.

“I would say the Colorado trip was about 90 percent bonding and 10 percent play. It was really great for the team,” said Hill.

Amidst all these tournaments, the boys were also competing in double-headers during the week. They played teams from Larned, Kingman, Goddard and more throughout June.

The team got in around 30 total games during the summer through the tournaments and double headers.

“To me [summer ball] is really important. Thirty games is about 90 at-bats per kid, that’s a really big deal, without summer ball it’s hard to get better,” said Hill.



