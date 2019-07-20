Youth softball team competes in ASA State Tournament.

The Pratt Diamonds traveled to Hutchinson this past weekend to compete in the ASA 10U State Championship. They went 3-3 to secure 3rd place out of 15 teams.

The Diamonds started pool play on Saturday morning against Buhler Nationals. They beat the team 15-8 with help from a home run by Taylor Creadick, a triple from Morgan McGreevy, and 2 double from Grace Chadd and Bella Dearden.

They battled against Wichita Xtreme in their last pool play game and fell 9-0. They went 1-1 in pool play to get seated in the silver bracket.

They began bracket play on Saturday afternoon against the Newton Panthers. Elizabeth Staimaze lead the team, hitting a triple with the bases loaded. The Diamonds won 7-0.

The girls went on to meet up with the Buhler Nationals on Saturday night and beat them once again, 9-6.

Unfortunately, the Diamonds struggled the next day, losing to both Quicksilver and G2 Heat, 7-1 and 10-3.

“We couldn't get our bats rolling against quicksilver or G2 heat. We beat quicksilver 4 times this year but they picked up a good pitcher for the state tournament. We also battled G2 Heat 4 times this year and came up short every time. They are a tough team,” said head coach Jennifer Stimatze.

The Diamonds were able to come through to place third at the state tournament.



