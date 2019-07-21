Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Didier Cosey, 43, in connection with aggravated battery, 7/20.

Sterling James Wilkins, 26, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 7/20.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1100 blk. S.E. Locust St., aggravated burglary, 5 a.m.-3 p.m. 7/19.

900 blk. S.W. Oakley Ave., aggravated burglary, 5:38-8:36 p.m. 7/19.

1600 blk. S.W. College Ave., burglary, 8:15-11:20 a.m. 6/26.

2600 blk. S.W. Seabrook Ave., criminal discharge of a firearm, 1:28-1:30 a.m. 6/24.

2900 blk. S.W. 37th St., burglary, 12:45-2:45 p.m. 6/29.

200 blk. S. Kansas Ave., theft, 1:45-1:46 p.m. 7/19.

1500 blk. S.W. Wanamaker Road, forgery, 5:20-5:25 p.m. 7/11.