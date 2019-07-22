This week, readers were curious about city departments, including police, code enforcement and parks.

Q: With all the changes that the new chief of police has made, is he planning on initiating a yearly physical fitness requirement for all the officers and not just the current requirements for new hires?

Short answer, yes. Though making changes that affect an entire department take a while to implement.

Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper explained that there are no (physical fitness) tests for incumbents, just new applicants, “and I think there’s a need for it,” Hooper said.

“I think it’s important and we’re looking at it, but it won’t be within the next year. It’s a multi-face process,” Hooper said.

To get to the root, rather than just treat a symptom, Hooper is looking at several related aspects.

“We’re looking at the test itself to make sure it’s job/task-related. Is it a credible test that accurately reflects law enforcement work? Then we need to look at our job descriptions to make sure all those components match together,” Hooper said.

Once the test is ready, the department will start implementing the test for all officers, including in-house officers that work primarily administrative jobs.

“My philosophy is to require the same test for everyone, and that’s chief on down, including administrative staff,” Hooper said.

Hooper also plans to finalize the process of working with officers who fail the fitness test.

“It wouldn’t be fair to people who currently work here to say, ‘if you fail, you don’t have a job.’ So in that first year, we’d give everyone the test, and if they fail, we would give them a reasonable time to meet the requirements - 6 months or a year or so,” Hooper explained.

Though these next two questions are for different departments, their answers are very similar:

Q: What can a person do when their neighbors won’t mow their vacant lot? I complained to the city but nothing was ever done. There is tall dead grass, and rodents, snakes and rabbits will again take up residence in the lot and move into my yard.

Q: I reported a hole and graffiti at a gazebo in Carey Park and it took the city a very long time to address it. How does the city decide what improvements to make and when to address complaints?

Residents can report a variety of concerns at https://www.hutchgov.com/requesttracker.aspx

These include parks problems, potholes, drainage issues, code enforcement and more.

For the park question specifically, I checked with Justin Combs, Hutchinson Parks and Facilities Director.

“We generally prioritize maintenance activities by the amount of risk there is to the public or risk of causing additional damage if the issue isn’t corrected. We also take into account usage of the park/facility,” Combs said.

