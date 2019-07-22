Shelby Development LLC, owned by Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne, filed a lawsuit this past Friday in Shawnee County District Court against Shawnee County clerk Cynthia Beck.

The 14-page suit, which lists Beck as defendant, includes three counts of alleged violations of the Kansas Open Records Act by Shawnee County pertaining to 2016 and 2017 appraisals for Heartland Motorsports Park, formerly Heartland Park Topeka.

Count I of the petition pertains to alleged Kansas Open Records Act violations related to an April 2017 KORA request while Count II pertains to a March 2018 request and Count III to a February 2019 request.

The suit alleges that the county didn't provide timely access to all records requested by the plaintiff, that some requested records weren't disclosed and that some records were improperly closed, both by means of complete closure and selective closure.

"On Friday, we filed a cause of action for violations of the Kansas Open Records Act,'' Payne said in a statement to The Topeka Capital-Journal. "It has become clear that the county and the appraiser's office violated KORA in a number of ways by failing to turn over public records in their possession and control and in some instances failing to even look for certain records. We believe that the records we should have received in response to our KORA requests will further validate the claims we asserted in our notice of claim sent to the county on July 3.

"What we do know is that despite waiving any right to closing any records and essentially saying that they were giving us all of the documents, they continue to hide certain, very important items. The appraiser's office was given plenty of time to correct their mistakes, but however they are still continuing down the path of wrongdoings. Now they will have to answer to the courts and the state.

"Shelby is more than willing to pay Heartland's property taxes, but Shelby will only pay the correct amount which is to be based on the correct property value. Hopefully this is an isolated situation and the county appraiser is not targeting other businesses and properties. Likewise, hopefully we will see some much-needed changes in the county appraiser's office as well.''

Shawnee County counselor James Crowl said in an email to The Capital-Journal on Monday afternoon that his office denies the claims and is ready to defend Beck in court.

"The petition asserts three claims under the Kansas Open Records Act against the Shawnee County clerk only,'' Crowl stated. "No claims are asserted against Shawnee County or the Board of County Commissioners of Shawnee County. We deny these claims and intend to defend against them if the lawsuit is served and proceeds.

"Since 2016 Mr. Payne, through his attorneys, has sent Shawnee County and/or the Shawnee County clerk eight separate Kansas Open Records Act requests. Shawnee County has produced 2,752 pages of documents in response to those eight requests. Additional documents were provided to Mr. Payne's attorneys through the appeal that he filed before the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals.''

Crowl went on to say that Shawnee County records show a total of $733,185.68 in taxes, interest and penalties are due on properties related to Heartland Park as of July 9, 2019. He said that interest and penalties are accruing daily and that records show that the last time a payment was made on the taxes in question was Sept. 4, 2018.

Friday’s court filing is not a surprise considering the protracted property tax fight between Shelby Development and the county.

Payne told The Capital-Journal in January that he was considering relocating Heartland to the Kansas City area, but decided later to stay and fight what he felt was an unfair valuation. He said in an April interview that he was planning legal action against the county and specifically the Shawnee County appraiser’s office.

Earlier this month, Shelby sent notice to the county seeking damages of more than $1 million.

Payne purchased Heartland Park for $2.4 million in December 2015. Payne’s attorneys allege the property was appraised at $5.5 million on March 1, 2017, and on March 29, 2017, that appraisal was raised to $10.4 million.

In documents obtained by The Capital-Journal, the Kansas City, Mo., law firm of Ensz & Jester, P.C. said in correspondence dated July 3 that it was giving notice to Beck that Shelby has a claim against Shawnee County and multiple county officials totaling $1,192,000.

Listed in Shelby’s claim were Shawnee County appraiser Steve Bauman, assistant appraiser Stacy Berry and Beck as county clerk.

Crowl responded to this month's Shelby notice by saying the county vehemently denied accusations by Payne’s attorneys and would fight them in court.