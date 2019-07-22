Man injured in Saline County motorcycle wreck

SALINA — A Salina man was injured after wrecking his motorcycle Saturday morning while trying to negotiate a curve at Forsee and Summit roads.

According to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Rodney Penn, 51, of Salina, was eastbound on his black 2003 Honday BTX 1800 about 10:50 a.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a curve at Forsee and Summit and wrecked his bike.

Soldan said Penn was wearing a helmet and protective gear but complained of an injury to his ribs and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. The bike had some damage as a result of the wreck.

Food trucks team with rock music

TOPEKA — Rock & Food Truck Festival will be 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at 9th and S. Kansas Avenue in Topeka.

The cost is free.

Enjoy a variety of musical acts from Swift Kick to House of Lords, along with 18 different food trucks. For information: bit.ly/RockFoodTrucks2019.