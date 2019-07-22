Local groups have stepped up to cover the costs of a new serpentine walking trail on Iowa Avenue.

The Pratt Health Foundation and the Pratt Health Coalition are thankful for the recent donation of $3,500 from the Pratt Rotary Club for the construction of the Iowa Avenue – Phase 1 Trail. The gift completes the funding needed to construct a 5’ wide, cement, serpentine trail from 8th Street north on Iowa Avenue adjacent to the Pratt High School track practice field, approximately 1,200 feet.

The Rotary gift combined with gifts from the Kansas Research and Extension Office Healthy Hometown grant, the Pratt Health Foundation and the City of Pratt will cover the costs of the new serpentine trail on Iowa Avenue. Phase 1 of the trail will cost $14,000.

The Coalition, under the Pratt Health Foundation umbrella, continues to work to expand the exercise environment in Pratt. Notable scenic trails have been built in 6th Street Park, Ewing Park and the Blake Tennis Complex. Studies have shown that people are more willing to walk if the right walking environment is available. The built environment will improve the quality of life for those who use it and decrease obesity trends. among children and adults alike.

The Pratt Health Foundation continues to research funding possibilities for Phase 2 of the Iowa Avenue Trail which will complete a three-quarter of a mile walking loop around Southwest Elementary. The location of the trail will provide an opportunity for the development of a walking curriculum for grade school children as well as a great place for adult exercise. Phase 2 will also cost $14,000. Grants and donations are being sought to provide the funds needed for the additional construction.