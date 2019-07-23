A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges including battering people at a movie theater, according to a prosecution official.

Phillip Belden, 51, entered pleas in four cases Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

In one case, Belden pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and simple battery. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 2 incident at B&B Theatres in downtown Leavenworth. Belden admitted to striking an employee in the face and throwing a woman, who was a customer, to the floor, causing injury, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

In another case, Belden pleaded guilty to an assault that was reported Feb. 25 on North Fourth Street in Leavenworth.

During this incident, Belden approached a woman who was walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly made statements and gestures, and she thought he would injure her, according to Thompson.

In another case, Belden pleaded guilty to battery for reportedly pushing a woman who worked at a Leavenworth law office. Belden had been asked to leave the law office Sept. 26, 2018. But he reportedly refused and pushed the employee.

In the remaining case, Belden pleaded guilty to criminal trespass for refusing to leave a bar on South Fourth Street in Leavenworth. That incident was reported March 1, according to Thompson.

“These random acts of violence are something that are few and far between in our community, but something we take seriously,” Thompson said in a news release.

Sentencing for Belden is scheduled for Aug. 23.