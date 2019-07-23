Pratt County commissioners heard an overview of the nine tone outs in eight days experienced last week.

To increase their rescue capabilities, members of Pratt County Fire and Rescue could be adding rappelling to their skills available for rescues.

Bill Hampton, county fire and rescue chief, told the Pratt County Commissioners that several members of Fire and Rescue were interested in learning rappelling. He was seeking an instructor to teach the class and checking on costs.

The department already has three sets of repelling gear and it ranges from five to 10 years old. Hampton said he would like to conduct the class in Pratt rather then go out of town.

Once the rappelling training is complete, Hampton said he would like to have a training session for grain entrapment.

Pratt County emergency services has been very busy with eight tone outs in one week. There were seven wrecks and one accidental fall, said Billy Hampton, county Fire and Rescue chief.

An additional wreck brought the total to nine tone outs in eight days.

Federal Relief funds for cleanup and recovery efforts from the floods of 2018 and 2019 are coming in slowly. Tim Branscom, county emergency manager, said the county was just now getting funds from the flood back on Labor Day in 2018. There are three disaster declarations that include Pratt County. Branscom said it would be the end of the year before all the damage from the floods was repaired. Damage from floods since Labor Day 2018 have resulted in Kansas Department of Emergency Management disaster declarations that cover 71 of the 105 counties in Kansas.

Pratt County EMS received a high rating following an inspection from the state EMS Board. Everything was perfect except for one minor deficiency. Scott Harris, EMS director, said the commissioners would receive an approval letter from the state about the inspection.

The EMS ambulance fleet continues to get new gurney lift systems. Harris said they were able to sell the old cots for $2,500 apiece.

A new Phillips 66 pipeline will be making its way across the country and a portion will cut across Pratt County. The entire 24 inch pipeline is 700 miles long and will follow the path of a previous pipeline by Saddlehorn.

The pipeline will go through 14 counties in Kansas including Pratt County. There will be 21 miles of the pipeline in Pratt County, mostly in the Preston Fire District in the northeast quadrant of Pratt County, said Ryan Nance, project manager for EIS Solutions.

Pratt County Commissioner Glenna Borho asked that Pratt County be considered for a substation location.

“We’d love to have it (substation) in Pratt County,” Borho said.

Surveying for the pipeline is currently underway and right-of-ways are being purchased. Construction on the entire pipeline project is expected to start in June 2020 and take about a year to complete all 700 miles, Nance said.

The pipeline will be taxed as a public utility and Pratt County will receive some of that tax money.

Pam Howell, president of PAHS Board of Directors and Rexana Prater, Board treasurer, presented a request for additional funding from the county to help make up a $1,000 monthly shortfall at the shelter.

The PAHS budget has to cover one full time and three part time employees, insurance, spay and neuter costs, shots, food and cleaning supplies.

There are some needed building improvements and the request is to just shore up monthly income, Howell said.

The Commissioners will consider the request during their county budget discussions.