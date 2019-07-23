2019 Pratt County Fair gets started with clothing judging and fashion review to the tune of 'Mary Piggins Returns' theme.

Twenty-five Pratt County 4-Hers from tykes to teens strutted their “supercalifragilistic” stuff for an audience of about 60 family members and friends Friday evening at the 2019 Pratt County Fair 4-H Fashion Review. The style show and presentation of awards was held at Pratt Community College’s Carpenter Auditorium.

Following the 2019 Pratt County Fair theme, “Mary Piggins Returns,” there were interesting creatures, umbrellas and pithy sayings floating about amid the usual fiar jitters in participants.

Those with more than one entry did a quick wardrobe change to model their additional entries while cameras clicked furiously as audience members sought to capture the moments for “expialidocious” posterity.

Participating in the 2019 4-H Fashion Review were Vanessa Leckner, Kody Anschutz, Brystle Wilson, Jackson Wallace, Addie Hoeme, Hayden Riffey, Rayden Crow, Cora Bowman, Cara Riffey, Dyllen Wallace, Trinity Mills, Reagan Blasi, Mackensie Bardot, Caroline Drake, Samantha Spitzer, Maddox Riffey, Madeline Drake, Emma Roadhouse, Rayden Crow, Kory Anschutz, Caroline Bowman, Callie Jo Novotny and Weston Hoeme. Jay Crowdis who also participated in the fair event was not present. Group picture pg. 6.

Pratt County Extension Agent Jodi Drake credited Sue Buehler for her dedication in working with 4-H participants in the fashion review. Th goal of this project and modeling event was to teach life skills from sewing to shopping and care of clothing.

Earlier this month, on Friday, July 19, judging of the entries was completed. Winners were announced and were presented with their ribbons and awards at the modeling event in the evening.

Categories for entries for buymanship and clothing construction classes included formal wear, dress suit, boys’ western wear, dresswear, casual dress, junior constructed, play or sports, miscellaneous, casual dress, school wear, constructed garment, casual outfit, boys’ western wear,

Program narrators for the style review were Hannah Spitzer and Alesha Bergner.

The 2019 Pratt County Fair continues this week at the Pratt County Fairgrounds south of town.