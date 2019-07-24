A small carnival and several showcase events will provide entertainment for all ages this week at the Pratt County Fair.

Some “Red Dirt Music” will fill the air at the 2019 Pratt County Fair when Ricky Fugitt performs a free concert at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at the Livestock Show Barn, Pratt County Fairgrounds.

Early in his life, Fugitt tried riding bulls but decided he would rather make music. He grew up listening to George Strait, Garth Brooks and Chris Ledoux and became a big fan of country music. These were the biggest influence on his writing style. He incorporates that style of music with his background in rodeo. Most of his fan base is rodeo affiliated.

His “Red Dirt and Rodeo Proud” heritage has led him along his journey to bring his music to the people.

In the summer of 2008, Fugitt’s “Red Dirt Music” was getting a lot of radio play in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. It was his first big hit. The song also caught on with Internet listeners and it started to spread. Mainstream stations in Abilene, Texas and it even go play on Nashville country music stations.

“Red Dirt Music was my first hit single. It got a lot of play on the radio,” Fugitt said.

His first album “Cursed Town” included the single “One More Day” that played in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and from Nashville to Las Vegas.

Fugitt said his audience will get to hear a lot of good Texas music.

Over the years Fugitt has shared national bookings with Merle Haggard, Daryl Singletary, Little Big Town, Ronnie Dunn, Little Texas and Willie Nelson. Some of the Red Dirt artists he has shared the stage with include Granger Smith, Cody Canada and the Departed, Reckless Kelly and JB and the Moonshine Band to name just a few.

On Friday evening, a crowd favorite in years past, the demolition derby returns to the Pratt County Fair for the second time in a row. After an absence from the fair, Outlaw Promotions brought back the demolition derby last year with all the crashes, chaos, flying dirt and mud spectators love.

Joe Hibbert, Outlaw Promotions CEO and owner, said since they announced the derby was returning, he had gotten a lot of calls and there was a lot of interest.

“We’re pretty excited about coming to Pratt again,” Hibbert said.

Hibbert said he wasn’t sure how many entries he would get but there was interest from Pratt County and Stafford County too. There’s been some excitement among the drivers because of the payouts for this year’s event. The third place driver will collect $800 while the second place finisher will take home $1,200. But the first place finisher will receive a $2,500 pay day for his efforts in the arena, Hibbert said.

Rules vary from event to event, but in general, car owners participating in Kansas county fair demolition derby must follow rules similar to other derbies around the state.

Saturday, July 27, visitors to the Pratt County Fair will get to witness monsters flying on the fairgrounds. It’s not a carnival ride, it’s a monster truck show that features heavily modified trucks that seem to defy gravity.

Back by popular demand after a first-showing last year at the Pratt County Fair, this year’s monster truck show will start at 7:30 p.m. at the lower arena at the fairgrounds.

Big trucks will fly through the air as they roar across the lower arena. A special track will feature dirt jumps and donated cars that will become landing pads for the trucks.

Outlaw Promotions is bringing the jumping trucks to the fair and Joe Hibbert, CEO and owner of Outlaw Promotions, said he’s bringing in a pair of the best to give the audience a show they will never forget.

It takes special skill to control the 1,500 hp engines that lift these eight ton creations into the air and bring them down safely. Just the tires alone weigh a total of 3,600 pounds, Hibbert said.

Possible entries include Tuff E’Nuff owned by Jack Korberna, who has been in the industry for a long time and built one of the first Grave Digger trucks. Korberna has plenty of experience and has owned eight monster trucks.

It’s a good possibility that Wicked Sickness, owned by Mark Andrews, will also tackle the Pratt oFair course. These two trucks are guaranteed to give the audience a show they will never forget, Hibbert said.

But wait, there’s more. Hibbert said he has a special surprise in the monster truck show for the fair board and the audience so come see what’s in store at the fair.



Between heats at the monster truck show, a Tough Trucks competition will give local drivers a chance to try out their Dukes of Hazzard skills and see if they can get their old vehicles to fly.



Local Pratt County resident, Rusty Owens of Cullision, is chief inspector for the demolition derby on Friday, July 26 at the fair and he is providing a couple of vehicles including a 2004 Taurus for the Tough Trucks event on Saturday. Helmets and seat belts are required to take part in the Tough Trucks. The ramps may not be big and the course zigzags but these boys will get some air, Owens said.

“It’s pretty entertaining,” Owens said.

There is a $20 fee and entrants need to register by 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A word of caution to those with sensitive ears, the monster trucks are very loud and ear plugs are suggested.