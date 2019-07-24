The Pratt County Fair officially starts today, but many events of preparation have led to this moment. Come join the fun at the Pratt fairgrounds.

The 2019 Pratt County Fair is underway and community members of all ages have the opportunity to participate in festivities and contests of all kinds at the Pratt County Fairgrounds July 24-27. Special events even provide participants a chance of winning $100 in Chamber Bucks.

Each year, the fair theme committee uses the current theme to come up with four different contests based on foods, photography, quilt blocks, and arts and crafts. This year’s fair theme is “Mary Piggins Returns,” a play off of the recent movie, “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Since this year’s fair theme color is red, photographers were able to enter photos with the predominant color of red. These photo entries could be of anything, but participants were encouraged to use the theme as the inspiration of photos. The photos entered will be in the center of the Exhibition Hall next to all of the 4-H photos.

For those who have a hand for sewing, they could enter a quilt block to go along with the fair theme, but were asked to have one small mistake hidden in their masterpiece. These quilt blocks will be combined to create one “Practically Perfect” quilt, which will be auctioned off at the 2020 fair to be a fundraiser for Pratt County 4-Hers. Last year’s quilt themed “Oh, The Places You Will Go” will be auctioned off at this year’s fair.

For the Foods and Nutrition contest, cooks and bakers entered any food with the main ingredient being popcorn to highlight the ‘pop’ in Mary Poppins.

For the Arts and Crafts project, community members created their own “spoons full of sugar,” or decorated wooden spoons. Children from local schools were able to be involved in the fair, even if they weren’t in 4-H. They decorated their spoons to be placed around the fair building during the week of the fair. The winning spoon’s creator will win a prize from the Pratt County Extension Office.

Starting July 24th, kids will get to be on the search for hidden penguins scattered throughout the fairgrounds. After they find the penguins, they can take them to the office in the fair building to get a prize.

This year’s fair entertainment will be the Demolition Derby on Friday, July 26, and the Monster Trucks show on Saturday, July 27, both at 7:30 PM at the Pratt County Fairgrounds. Those without 2019 Pratt County Fair Membership tickets can buy tickets at the gate for $10 each.

The Pratt County Fair will be July 24-27, and events, judgings, and the Pride of Texas Carnival will be held at the Pratt County Fairgrounds.

For more information about the fair, call the extension office (620) 672-6121, or the fairground events office at (620) 672-2151.