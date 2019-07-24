BUHLER — Earlier in July, Buhler USD 313 was short five school bus drivers, but the outlook has improved.

“We have people pending in every position now,” Steve Armbrust, director of operations/transportation director for USD 313, said Tuesday.

Some prospective drivers are in training or still taking the written tests, he said, adding the openings are potentially filled.

An ad in the newspaper and getting the word out a little bit more helped, Armbrust said. He still encouraged more people to apply.

“We’re still looking for people” to be available as substitute drivers and in case the pending drivers do not stay, Armbrust said.

The starting hourly pay for a driver is $13, Armbrust said.

Last week, Buhler USD 313 sent an email to Buhler parents asking them to sign up their child by Aug. 1 if they wanted bus transportation. The district, strapped for drivers, needed to start building its bus routes for 2019-20 as soon as possible, according to the email.

Requests submitted after Aug. 1 may not have a seat on a bus by the first day of school, the district email said.