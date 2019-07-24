1. Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Join in yoga with Jeana Reed. All skill levels welcome. Tickets are $8 for Art Center members, $10 for non-members and free with Little Rabbit Modern Membership. Purchase tickets online at www.littlerabbitstudio.com.

2. DIY Bookmarks: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Haven Public Library, 121 N. Main, Haven. Ages 5-10 are allowed to sign up for the craft. Please call the library or message the Facebook page to register.

3. Waterpark day: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 20th and Severance, Hutchinson. Hosted by Hutchinson Parents As Teachers. Be sure to bring your swimsuit, towel and sunscreen. Continues July 22-26.