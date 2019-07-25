The Strike Zone Bowling Center Snack Bar is having new equipment installed July 29 through Aug. 2. There will be no hot food available during this time.

The newcomers’ orientation is 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Frontier Conference Center. The event is open to all newcomers who arrived after May 1. This is a mandatory briefing for all military who will be here longer than four months and for new Department of the Army civilians. Family members are encouraged to attend.

The Fort Leavenworth smartphone app is available now for Android and iPhone. Search the Google Play and Apple stores for “Fort Leavenworth,” and download the app for quick links to contacts, services, news, info and things to do.

Trails West Golf Course is now handling the Recreational Vehicle Storage Lot. For more information, visit 306 Cody Road or call (913) 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club is looking for volunteers for its 2019-2020 board. Available positions are: secretary, community assistance, historian, newsletter, property, webmaster, fall fundraising, spring fundraising and ways and means. To apply for a position, visit https://docs.google.com/ forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkSzKBpSQ_o3kvu1uk4k23zgBGgGDLTgTr-CByCSONMaB-Uw/viewform.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift SHOP, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.

Summer pool passes are available for purchase at Harney Sports Complex for Grant and Hancock Pools. Cost is $4 for an individual daily pass or $90 for an individual half-summer pass. For more information, call 684-2190/2191.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility needs volunteers. Help is needed covering shifts, walking dogs, cleaning and more. For more information, call 684-4939, e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com or see “Volunteering Opportunities” in FLSF’s Facebook notes.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. has SUMMER HOURS of operation. The FLSF is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. Visit www.flsf. petfinder.com for updates and profiles on adoptable pets. For more information, call 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com.

The Combined Arms Research Library needs volunteers. Visit www.myarmyonesource.com and search for the position “general library volunteer.” For more information, contact Nora Walker at (913) 758-3001.

The Army Community Service Relocation Readiness briefs are 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. Thursdays for in-processing and 10 a.m. Tuesdays for OCONUS at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Unified School District 207 track and field complex is open for use. The following usage guidelines are in effect: no equipment of any kind is allowed on the artificial turf field; strollers and bicycles can be used on the track; no food or drink except for water is allowed on the track or field; no glass containers may be used; and no pets are allowed. For more information, call (913) 651-7373.

Claims for damage to household goods are handled by the U.S. Army Center for Personnel Claims Support in Fort Knox, Ky. The Fort Leavenworth Claims Office is only available to assist claimants to effectively contact the USARCS-CPCS with a claim. For more information, call 684-4913.