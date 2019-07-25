The Ulster Project brought eight teenagers and two counselors from Northern Ireland to spend the month of July with host families in McPherson.

The Ulster Project is dedicated to promoting a peaceful understanding and respect between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland by building tolerance, trust and ongoing positive relationships among potential leaders.

The participants answered questions to tell the community more about themselves and the program.

Keelin Brennen

Host parents: Maureen and Nick Sharp

Host teen: Sheridan Bliss

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: Housing is not segregated in Kansas and most people attend the same school. There is also no traffic and it’s very quiet.

What they learned about themselves: That I’m more confident than I thought.

Their favorite activity: Pool parties, getting to know everyone and making friends for life; along with the Time of Discovery – a chance to bond and grow closer with everyone.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: Be confident, speak up, and try everything.

Alex Emerson

Host parents: Michael and Kandee Schneider

Host teen: Hayden Schneider

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: The temperature and the humidity.

What they learned about themselves: I learned that I am more independent than I thought.

Their favorite activity: My favorite thing to do is to swim with everyone.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: Go for it, it is an experience like no other. You’ll have the time of your life.

Lara Hamilton

Host parents: Jeff and Vicki Courtney

Host teen: Kori Courtney

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: Everyone in McPherson knows each other and it’s a peaceful community.

What they learned about themselves: I have a lot more confidence and can tackle more than I thought I could.

Their favorite activity: Time of Discovery – getting to know each other and bonding as a group.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: Don’t hold back; force yourself out of your comfort zones.

Abbie McCann

Host parents: Lori and Craig Jones

Host teen: Emi Jones

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: The weather is really different in Kansas and people drive on the right side of the road.

What they learned about themselves: I have learned that I’m more adventurous than I thought.

Their favorite activity: I really enjoyed the pool parties, and the day when we made cinnamon rolls.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: I would tell them to try to force themselves to try everything and to make sure you get to know everyone.

Oran McCann

Host parents: Mike and Tammy Gibson

Host teen: Brennon Gibson

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: There is no segregation between Catholics and Protestants in Kansas.

What they learned about themselves: That I can actually mix with Protestants.

Their favorite activity: Going to the pool parties.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: Come to McPherson with an open mind and get to know everyone from this community doing the project as they will always be there for you.

Aidan McLean

Host parents: Jason and Summer Creed

Host teen: Jordan Creed

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: The weather in Kansas is a lot hotter.

What they learned about themselves: To always take an opportunity.

Their favorite activity: Manhattan day because we visited a dairy farm at K-State.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: Go for it.

Hugh Teague

Host parents: Jeff and Kristen Houston

Host teen: Alex Houston

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: Very quiet, peaceful and friendly in Kansas.

What they learned about themselves: I enjoy people being with me all the time.

Their favorite activity: Pool parties and swimming.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: Definitely go for it and enjoy every moment you get.

Matthew Winter

Host parents: Jeff and Vicki Courtney

Host teen: Cooper Courtney

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: They drive on the other side of the road here which is very scary.

What they learned about themselves: I am more confident than I was before and more comfortable.

Their favorite activity: Pool parties and the rope course.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: Put yourself out there and take risks.

Neil Johnston (counselor)

Host family: John and Cindy Krehbiel

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: The heat! I was a teen on the project in 2012 and forgot just how hot it can get here.

What they learned about themselves: I have realized how capable and confident I can be leading a group and working as part of a team. This could help make a positive impact back home.

Their favorite activity: I have enjoyed so much, in particular the Young Eagles flying, cinnamon roll making, water games and visiting the dairy farm at K-State.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: I couldn’t recommend it enough. I did it as a teen and didn’t hesitate when returning as a counselor. It is a project with so much value for communities both back home and here in America. The opportunity to develop personally is unmatched anywhere.

Katie Smith (counselor)

Host family: Hector and Illiana Carrillo

Differences between Kansas and Northern Ireland: The temperature, definitely. At home, the highest temperature is 70 degrees. We also drive on the left side of the road.

What they learned about themselves: To always give 100 percent and try everything. I also feel empowered to effect change in my community when I go home.

Their favorite activity: I really enjoyed making the cinnamon rolls, because we got to play music on the speakers and have dance parties. It was fun to learn the skill of making cinnamon rolls.

Advice for future Ulster Project participants: Go for it and be yourself. You will never look back or regret it.

The Ulster Project's American counselors were Ty Goss and Jessi Bohnenblust.

For more information about the Ulster Project, visit https://www.facebook.com/mcphersonulster.