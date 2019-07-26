Short supplies prompt dire need for American Red Cross blood drive.

The Pratt Community Building is the site of an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26 in Pratt.

The blood bank supply is dangerously low in most blood centers, according to the American Red Cross website. All blood types are needed, but there is a less than three-day blood supply for most types. A five-day supply is desired.

Pratt hosts typically have gathered 64 or 65 pints on blood drive days, but organizers hope for more this time.

Walk-ins are always welcome, but those with appointments are given priority. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ‘Pratt’ to schedule appointment.