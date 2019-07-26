Citizens turn out to meet Channel 3 news crew.

The weather was hot and sunny but more than 40 Pratt area residents showed up Thursday afternoon at Sixth Street Park for a meet-and-greet opportunity with the KSN television news crew from Wichita. And the KSN news team was elated with the response.

"The summer road trip has been awesome this year," said KSN Promotions Producer Dakota Miller. "It's just overwhelming how many people have been showing up at each stop and people just come out to see us everywhere."

At their stop in Pratt, Miller said his 13-member team was particularly intrigued that someone had even decorated their pickup in honor of KSN's visit.

"It means a lot to us to get such a warm reception here in Pratt, and in all of the communities we have been stopping in. We are here to get acquainted with our constituents," Miller said.

The Pilot Club International of Pratt came out in force, with members in designated t-shirts and coordinated outfits, willing to share details of the club's year-long project to bring inclusive playground equipment to the park. The busy play sets made a colorful background and were part of the conversation on air with KSN personalities.

Andi Dean of Pratt Regional Medical Center was set up at a shaded table, promoting new surgery advances with robotic toys, and representatives of Pratt Community College had a display advocating educational opportunities in Pratt.

Miller said the best part of the station's summer road trip was visiting with the locals at each community stop and finding out what was important to them.

"We started out with 12 people on our tour team, then picked up Hunter Funk, our news reporter for the western area from Garden City," Miller said. "While just about every minute of this trip is scheduled out, the best time is that which we spend mingling with the people and visiting about their community."

Jane Mayes and Thia Boese were two of many locals who enjoyed getting to meet some of their favorite KSN news personalities, in person. They watched as Lisa Teachman, KSN Chief Meteorologist worked to coordinate her weather forecast with all the graphics and gadgets needed to portray it accurately to the public.

Miller said taking a news show on the road wasn't as easy as it might look and that crew members were constantly checking to make sure their graphics were loading right and the hidden technical aspects behind each segment were going to work.

For the most part, he said the summer road trip was successful and they were having a lot of fun. The worst part was getting stuck in road construction between Ellinwood and Claflin earlier in the week, but the show must go on, and those 15 minutes of lag time had already been made up in the schedule.

Prior to stopping in Pratt, the KSN crew was in Greensburg on Thursday. They left Pratt, early Friday morning, but not before stopping in Merchants Park at Fourth and Main streets to do a short ‘Good Morning Kansas’ segment.



