14U Diamonds get nail-biter done against Elite last weekend.

The 14U Diamonds softball team wrapped up their season a couple weekends ago with a trip to state. They traveled to Hays to compete against 24 other teams in the Class C State Championship.

They began Saturday, July 13 with a 10-0 win against Sweet Heat in their pool play. They finished their pool play with a close win against Elite, 6-5, to make it to the gold bracket.

The Diamonds battled against Kansas Heat and won 5-0. Saturday night, the girls took on a double-header against home team, Hays Rampange and Adrenaline. They beat both teams, 7-1 and 6-5.

Sunday afternoon they went head to head against the Salina Pink Panthers and took their first loss of the tournament, 15-5. However, they came back with their second win against Adrenaline, 10-6, to make it to the championship.

The Diamonds were up against the Salina Pink Panthers for the second time in the tournament. Unfortunately, they lost 5-1 in the championship to take second at state.

The head coach, Crystal Kohman, has several players step up at the plate throughout the state tournament.

“Marleigh Bates hit her first out of the park home run, while Lily Bartley led the team with a batting average over .500 and Jaycie Theis led the team in triples,” said Kohman, “Gabby Gatlin did a great job putting the ball in play as a slapper and Kady Anschutz was a true power slapper for us this year. Emma Roadhouse also switched to the left side midway through the season and was able to do a great job putting the ball in play.”

The Diamonds also made several great defensive plays in the tournament as well as throughout the season.

“Erin Squires had several double plays while Jenna Haas and Sage Kohman had some great catches in the outfield. Aly James and Olivia Arensdorf did a majority of the pitching all season and did a great job for us.”

The Pratt girls team ended their summer season with a record of 31-22.