Pratt's Bread of Life and Pass It Forward organizations hope families of area veterans will help them fulfill two missions.

Pass It Forward and Bread of Life charities are seeking to fill the north wall of Bread of Life’s Main Street display window at 309 S. Main Street, with stars recognizing the military service of veterans whose family and friends want to honor them.

“The Wall of Honor will not only pay tribute to veterans service, it will also provide funds to support the work these companion charities do to serve those who appreciate a hand up in a time of need,” said volunteer Susan Mays.

Mays is one of three committee members heading the project. Other committee members are Bread of Life Board Chair Donna Rawlings and Board Vice Chair Sandy McClure.

“Help us fill the wall” is the theme of the fundraiser for which a donation of $5 or more will purchase an honor star that will display name, rank, branch and years served.

Mays said a small non-returnable photo is also requested for the display.

Currently, the wall has just a few stars displayed, but the goal is to cover the entire wall, said Mays who volunteers at Pass It Forward, 502 East Second, where food, clothing and household necessities are available at no charge to help those who need a hand up.

The stars now on display are printed on paper, but they will be replaced with wooden stars for the permanent display, McClure said.

Also on display is a draped American flag and 1st Sgt. Mike McClure’s cap and dog tags which he wore during his two tours of duty in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2011.

Volunteers serve free meals every Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Bread of Life on Main Street, and Pass It Forward is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

McClure said meat for the meals and for distribution to families is provided by Dillon’s Food Store.

“We greatly appreciate their generosity,” Mays said. “It helps immensely.”

For more information or to provide a star, contacts are Mays, 620-508-1400, Rawlings, 620-672-8211 or McClure, 620-544-5917.

Volunteers to help plan, cook or serve meals are always welcome.