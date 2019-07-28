WICHITA — The Derby Twins had the honor of claiming the first win of the 85th National Baseball Congress World Series, topping the Jasper (Ind.) Reds 7-1 Saturday afternoon at Eck Stadium.

In other opening round games, the Hays Larks downed the Waco (Texas) Missions 4-1, the Wichita Sluggers downed the Wellington Heat 8-1 and the 316 Elite downed the Palm Springs Chill 11-3 in eight innings on the eight-run rule.

“We got off to a good start,” Derby manager Bill Shaw said. “We put our ace on the mound. (Michael) Mitchell has been good for us all year long and we didn’t expect anything less from him tonight. Our guys played with a lot of confidence behind him. We had some timely hits. We played some small ball. We got guys in scoring position.”

Derby starter Michael Mitchell of UC-San Diego, went seven innings for the win, allowing a run on three hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Chandler Ladd of Seminole State College (Okla.) finished the game, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.

“I was mostly dominant with the fastball,” Mitchell said. “That’s the most important pitch in baseball. I got that down today. I’m happy with it. We’ll keep on rolling. I got some runs early. I got seven runs behind me. That helps. That gave me a little insurance.”

Jasper starter Ben Lambert went seven inning in the loss, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Zack Curtis finished the game, allowing a run with a hit.

Colton Whitehouse of Northwest Oklahoma State went three for three hitting for Derby. Brett Gonzales of Southeast Missouri State went three for four.

Whitehouse put Derby in the lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Ryan McNally drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Thomas Green drove in a run on a single.

Jasper got on the board in the top of the sixth on a Reece Bauer sacrifice fly, but Derby replied with three runs in the bottom of the inning — two on a misplayed bunt and one on a Whitehouse squeeze bunt.

Derby’s Jackson Hardy drove in a run in the bottom of the eighth with a bases-loaded fielder’s choice.

Hays Larks pitcher pitcher Nick Goza got the call to join the team just a couple of days ago, but went seven innings for the win, allowing four hits with six strikeouts. Ryan Ruder and Chris Rodriguez each threw an inning. Ruder struck out three.

“It’s always great to get a lead, but as a pitcher, you just want to compete and give your team a chance,” Goza said. “With the offense helping me out, it made things easy. … I got a call from our pitching coach. I flew down from Detroit. I’m about to start dental school.”

Hays took a 3-0 lead after two innings, adding a run in the sixth.

George Sutherland drove in two runs. Grant Lung went two for three with an RBI. Jimmy DeLeon went two for four with an RBI.

Cullen Mayhew and Chris Harrison each went two for four hitting for the Missions.

Kolby Clark went seven innings for Waco in the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Stephen Hampton finished the game.

The Wichita Sluggers were a last-minute replacement for the San Francisco Seals, which withdrew after accepting a Championship Week berth. The San Antonio Angels were moved to Championship Week and the Sluggers took the Angels’ spot in first-week pool play.

Sluggers pitcher Grant Adler went six innings for the win, allowing three hits, a run, a walk and four strikeouts. Tanner Leslie finished the game for the save, allowing two hits and two strikeouts.

Colin Cicere went seven innings for Wellington in the loss, allowing six earned runs on nine hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Joe Slocum and T.J. Moore each had a strikeout in one inning.

Wellington scored the first run on a Talon Schaller RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

Wichita came back with five runs in the fourth inning. Tony Slaughter and Chris Lopez each hit an RBI single. Zach Baxley drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Two runs scored on errors.

Ryan Koval added a two-run triple for the Sluggers in the top of the seventh inning.

An error in the ninth led to a Sluggers run.

Slaughter finished two for four hitting for Wichita. Koval went two for five.

Newton Rebel Luke Royle was picked up by Wellington and posted a single.

The 316 Elite is an 18U team that qualified as the Hap Dumont Regional champs.

Jack Ebright of Bishop Carroll went six innings for the Elite, allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Dylan Steinhauer of Flinthills High School finished the game, allowing one walk and one strikeout.

Cale Blasi of Bishop Carroll and Tyler Hicks of Wichita Northwest each finished two for four hitting with two RBIs.

The Chill scored three runs in the first inning. Landen Barns hit an RBI single, followed by a two-run double for Bryce Osman.

The Elite answered with six runs in the bottom of the first capped by a Deriq Doty three-run home run, the first home run of the tournament. Newton Rebel Corbin Lill, picked up by the Elite, drew a bases-loaded walk.

Hesston High player Cameron Cox hit an RBI single for the Elite in the bottom of the third.

Lill grounded into a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth to drive in a run. An error led to an Elite run in the seventh. Two runs in the eighth ended the game.

Chopper Wade took the loss for the Chill, lasting one inning. David Lucero went six innings, striking out six. Blake Wichert finished the game.

Barnes finished two for four hitting.

85th National Baseball Congress

World Series

Eck Stadium,

Wichita

Saturday’s games

Derby Twins 7,

Jasper Reds 1

Jasper;000;001;000;—1;5;1

Derby;010;203;01x;—7;10;2

Lambert (L, 0-1), Curtis 8 and Zink; Mitchell (W, 1-0), Ladd 8 and Donovan. Time — 1:55.

Hays Larks 4,

Waco Missions 0

Waco;000;000;000;—0;5;2

Hays;210;001;00x;—4;6;0

Clark (L, 0-1), Hampton 8 and Mayhew; Goza (W, 1-0), Ruder 8, Rodriguez 9 and Gangwish, Time — 1:47.

Wichita Sluggers 8,

Wellington Heat 1

Wichita;000;500;201;—8;10;1

Wellington;010;000;000;—1;5;4

Adler (W, 1-0), Leslie (S, 1) 7 and Slaughter; Cicere (L, 0-1), Slocum 8, Moore 9 and Hudson. Time — 2:06.

316 Elite 11,

Palm Springs (Calif.) Chill 3

(8 innings, run rule)

Palm Springs;300;000;00;—3;7;5

316 Elite;601;001;12;—11;12;0

Wade (L, 0-1), Lucero 2, Wichert 8 and Mason; Ebright (W, 1-0), Steinhauer 7 and Nittler. HR — 316: Doty (1). Time — n/a.

Sunday’s games

1 p.m. Wichita Sluggers vs. Denver Cougars

3:30 p.m. 316 Elite vs. Hutchinson Monarchs

7 p.m. Hays Larks vs. Great Bend Bat Cats

9:30 p.m. Derby Twins vs. Dodge City A’s