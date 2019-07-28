The Grand Champion poultry ribbon went to Caroline Bowman and her chicken, Fliss, at the 2019 Pratt County Fair.

It takes a lot of work to care for chickens, at the fair. They have to be watered several times daily and kept clean and presentable. But for Caroline Bowman, a novice entrant in the Pratt County Fair poultry competition, it was all worth the effort when her golden-laced Wyandotte, Fliss, earned the Grand Champion overall award.

Caroline, 13, a member of the Glendale Reapers 4-H club, had a busy week at the fair. She was there every day to care for her chickens, as well as her two Hereford pigs. She also entered in visual arts, clothing construction, and buymanship.

She not only won the top poultry award, but also earned a Grand Champion ribbon for her table setting entry and Reserve Grand Champion on her demonstration “Learn to Braid.”

Fair week is not her only busy time of the year, prior to the fair, she spent a lot of time preparing her chickens for judging, including washing their feet.

“I really enjoy caring for my chickens, even when it’s hard,” Bowman said. “I decided to show chickens at the fair this year because we have a lot of them at home and I like chickens,” said Caroline.

Winning the Reserve Grand Champion poultry award was Miley O’Moore with her Australorp rooster, Starry.