Kendrix Crow was named the Grand Champion Rabbit title-holder at the 2019 Pratt County Fair.

Kendrix Crow is back for his third summer of showing rabbits at the Pratt County Fair, and this year, he earned his first grand champion ribbon. Previously, he’s been awarded reserve grand champion, champion, 14 blues, and 4 reds.

Kendrix, a fifth grader in the Southwest 4-H club, takes care of five rabbits along with his sister, Rayden. They entered all of them, but his mini lop, Silver, is the one that earned the purple ribbon.

To prepare their rabbits for the show, they have to make sure they are a certain weight, brush them, and make sure they don’t have any infections. During fair week, they also have to go to the fair every day to continuously care for their bunnies. The siblings also like to watch other animals shows at the fair so it gets pretty busy.

But, of course, all the busyness is worth it to them to be able to care for their animals and learn about them.

“There are so many different breeds and a lot to learn about all of them,” said Rayden.

Kendrix also has a lot of fun taking care of his rabbits and it makes him happy to be able to show them.

Miley O’Moore followed Kendrix with her junior buck Holland Lop getting reserve grand champion, and her senior doe Holland Lop getting champion.



