Kodi McComb came out on top in the market goat competition at the 2019 Pratt County Fair.

McComb sisters Kami and Kodi of the Southwest 4-H club had their share of success on Wednesday evening at the Pratt County Fair for showing their goats. This year was another to add to their record of placing high in the goats 4-H project. Big sister, Kami, has been showing goats for 11 years, and Kodi for 4 years.

Kami’s successes began with earning Reserve Grand Champion and Kodi with Grand Champion for their market goats. In the next phase of competition, the two flipped placings with Kodi winning Reserve Grand and Kami winning Grand Champion for their breeding goats. In the last competition, showmanship, the sisters both took Grand Champion—Kami McComb in the senior division, Kodi McComb in the intermediate division, and in the junior division, Kami Hemphill. Taking the Reserve Grand Champion places were Gillian Swindler, Emma Roadhouse, and Kinley Freeman for the senior, intermediate, and junior divisions.

The McCombs said they were very dedicated to their animals, as they spent 35-40 hours per week taking care of and preparing them for the fair.

“It’s like a full-time job,” Kami said.

They have not worked this hard just for the county fair, but have shown their goats at other spring shows, and will show them at the Kansas State Fair.

They got involved in the goats project at a young age, but it wasn’t the first species of animal they have shown. They began by showing sheep, and received their first goat from their grandmother. They have had to feed, water, and rinse their animals every day of the year to make sure they were worthy of their Grand and Reserve Grand Champion ribbons, and their hard work seems to have paid off.