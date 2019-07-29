Legacy Bank employees of Pratt served approximately 80 Pratt County 4-Hers and their families breakfast on July 26, a long-standing tradition now in it's 71st year.

Food provided by Rick's Restaurant was served by bank employees Amanda Meikeljohn, Sheila Lunsford, Emily Harner, Hollie Rich, Tammy Lippoldt and Jack Galle.

Jack Galle, Market President at Legacy Bank, said he was thankful for dedicated employees who rose very early to make the 4-H breakfast happen.

"You can tell from conversations that it is very much appreciated by the 4-H families that attend," Galle said.

Legacy employees were on site at 6 a.m., preparing to serve the busy fair families that were at the fairgrounds for the 2019 Pratt County Fair.