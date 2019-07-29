G2 Heat 18U

5-3 in tourney

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas team went 5-3 in a tournament Thursday through Sunday in Independence.

Thursday, the Heat downed the NEK Fury 7-5 and the Diamond Diablos 5-0. Friday, the team downed Chanute 10-5 and lost to the Granite City Tribe 2-1.

Saturday, the Heat downed the Diamond Diablos 4-1 and lost to the Paola Heat 9-2.

Sunday, the Heat downed Granite City 8-4 and lost to the Chaos 3-2 in eight innings.

Against the NEK Fury, Ashley Arellano, Alex Llamas, Amber Haskins and Annabelle Mclaughlin each drove in a run.

Mclaughlin pitched the win, striking out one. Heidi Meyer finished the game for the save, striking out two.

Against the Diamond Diablos, Maizy Robins pitched 4.1 innings for the win, striking out six. Mclaughlin struck out the sole batter she faced.

Haskins went two for two hitting with two RBIs. Kylie Terbovich went two for three with an RBI. Shelby Kemp drove in a run. Meyer went two for two.

Against Chanute, Haskins went two for two with an RBI. Llamas, Kemp and Robins each drove in a run. Ashlon Stanford went three for three hitting. Arellano went two for two.

Robins pitched for the win, striking out three.

Against Granite City, Kayla Anderson drove in the run for the Heat. Mclaughlin pitched 4.1 innings, striking out five in the loss. Meyer finished the game, striking out two.

In the second game against the Diamond Diablos, Meyer drove in two runs. Kayla Anderson and Kemp each drove in a run.

Robins pitched a complete game win, striking out three.

Against Paola, Meyer took the loss, striking out three, Mclaughlin also pitched an inning. The Heat was held to four hits.

In Sunday’s game against Granite City, Haskins drove in two runs. Meyer and Stanford each went two for four hitting with an RBI. Llamas and Mclaughlin each drove in a run.

Robins pitched the win, striking out three.

Against the Chaos, Meyer and Llamas each drove in a run. Meyer took the loss, striking out three.

The Heat are 10-19-1.