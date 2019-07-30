Mosquito trappings around Reno County confirmed the success of last week’s aerial pesticide spraying over municipalities across the county, as the number of trapped insects dropped dramatically.

There were 65 Culex mosquitoes captured in six traps on July 23, the day after the spraying, Reno County Health Department Director Nick Baldetti advised the Reno County Commission Tuesday.

That was down from the more than 5,700 Culex trapped about a month ago, out of some 7,200 mosquitos captured, and marked the lowest total number of insects trapped since May 14.

Last week’s count did include a high of 30 mosquitoes in one trap, and 23 in another. That was still above the threshold of 20 that triggers a moderate risk for West Nile virus, Baldetti said, though below the count of 40 that would result in a high-risk warning.

The percentage of mosquitoes being Culex dropped from near 80 to 85 percent for most of June to just 32 percent last week.

There were also only 24 Aedes mosquitoes captured in the county, all in a single trap. That was down from a high of 126 several weeks ago. That is the species that carries the Zika, dengue and chikungunya viruses.

Though initially planned for July 13, the overnight aerial spraying was delayed three times due to winds being too high. VDCI was finally able to conduct the spraying the night of July 22.

The process, with the plane flying just 300 feet as it released a mist over the all the municipalities in the county except Pretty Prairie, took from 9:15 p.m. to 4:20 a.m., Baldetti reported.

“We still have dunks free to the public, which are allocated to each municipality as well as available on site at the health department,” Baldetti said. “And we continued to do our mosquito surveillance, trapping and counting through October.”

“Generally speaking, it looks like the application did exactly what we wanted to suppress the adult mosquito population we were catching,” he said. “Now we continue to advocate on draining all standing water and administering larvacide dunks. We don’t want to allow the adult population to rejuvenate itself.”