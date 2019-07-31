The Shawnee County Commission generally meets at 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. But in an effort to ensure participation by people who work during the day, that body holds a public hearing in the early evening each August to accept public comments about the next year's requested county budget.

Commissioners Bob Archer, Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook will hear comments about the requested 2020 budget when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in their chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th.

They will also continue to take comments about their proposed 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan, which includes a proposal to incur $10 million in new debt to finance new construction in parks and recreation, with some going to develop a "Family Park."

Shawnee County this year assessed a property tax levy of 48.194 mills, which amounts to $554.23 in taxes annually for the owner of a $100,000 house. The county levy is part of a total property tax bill that includes levies for other government entities, including the city of Topeka, Washburn University, public school districts and local transit, library and airport authorities.

Commissioners recently held public budget hearings after receiving a combination of requests from county department heads, elected officials and organizations that — if approved entirely — would raise the county's property tax levy by 0.9 mills, to 49.094 mills. The commission has historically made cuts from budget requests before finalizing the next year's budget.

A levy increase of 0.9 mills would bring a rise in annual property taxes of $10.35 for the owner of a $100,000 home. Because the value of taxable property in Shawnee County rose this year, any specific mill levy amount would bring in more revenue next year than it did this year. The amount by which revenues would rise won't be clear until property valuations are finalized in November.

Commissioners also plan Thursday to continue a discussion they began last week aimed at finalizing the county's first CIP. The commission received 134 requests for capital improvement projects from elected officials and department heads. Those would cost a total of about $93.41 million.

The item that has received the most attention is Archer's proposal that the county incur $10 million in new debt to finance new construction in parks and recreation, including building new trails, pickleball courts and a structure at the site of a proposed Family Park. They would be created on property the county owns in the area where it maintains Midwest Health Family Aquatic Center, 2201 S.W. Urish Road, and Cypress Ridge Golf Course, 2533 S.W. Urish.

Portions of the $10 million that don't go for the Family Park would be spent for other purposes, including extending southeast Topeka’s Deer Creek Trail.

Commissioners plan to consider approving the proposed CIP when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday in their chambers.

The commission also plans to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in its chambers. Items on the agenda include a proposed contract through which the county would pay up to $147,515 to Central Mechanical Construction Co. to replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the parks and recreation department's Big Gage Shelter House, Reynolds Lodge, Garfield Shelter House, Lake Recreation Building and Garfield Community Center gymnastics area.

