The 7 Boutique Hotel on the west edge of Pratt has slowly emerged onto the local business scene, now managed by Mike Troutman and Angela Martinvale.

There’s a new place for travelers to stay and locals to hold events since 7 Boutique Hotel opened in February under new Florida ownership and local management of the 32,000—square foot complex at 1401 West Highway 54, formerly a Holiday Inn and Motel 6.

7 Boutique Hotel is geared to be both pet friendly and budget-friendly with rates starting at $39.99 night and weekly and monthly rates also available.

Mike Troutman and Angela Martinvale are the on-site operators and managers of the 65-room facility that had been left unattended through two winters and summers with no utilities before they arrived on the scene in January to tackle the job of breathing new life into the abandoned structures, following the purchase of the property by the Borelli and Schvartzman families, who reside in Florida.

“It was a big, dark, cold place,” Troutman said, describing their first impressions on a walk-through of the empty corridors.

January 13 marked Day One of the restoration process.

First on the agenda was getting utilities into the buildings and Troutman recalls accompanying contractors he called to give estimates for needed work.

“We wore headlamps and carried flashlights as they chased down gas and water lines and checked the piping,” Troutman said.

Troutman said he also worked with City of Pratt Building Inspector Brad Blankenship and Pratt Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Kramer to meet codes for reopening.

“They were very strict,” Troutman said. “But we did everything required to meet safety standards.”

Another big task was cleaning rooms that hadn’t seen an occupant for more than 730 days.

“There was lots of cleaning,” Martinvale said. “We decided the only thing to do was to get down and get dirty. We cleaned basically every inch of every room. Mike and I were a team going full throttle. We’d have our morning coffee and brainstorm about what to do that day.”

“It’s been a spiritual journey and we’ve been a two-man army through the process,” Martinvale said. “It’s amazing the way God has made things come together. One of the blessing is that we’ve met a lot of neat locals and gathered information on the past history of the property.”

Martinvale said she was interested to learn that property’s original name when it opened in 1986 was Seville.

“It featured a Don Q Club with dancing in the courtyard area,” she said.

7 Boutique Hotel’s first official day of registering guest was February 11 when they had a couple and three children as their very first guests.

They set a new record of 22 guests on March 9 and Martinvale said they have found that Wednesdays have become their busiest day.

For a time, Martinvale handled all the housekeeping, custodial and business-related tasks, but now has hired a housekeeper to work three days a week and has another on tap to help as needed.

7 Boutique Hotel also caters to workers who are in the area for construction or other temporary job assignments, offering weekly or monthly rates.

“We also work with the Hope Center to help provide temporary accommodations for those in need a place to rest and recoup—a stepping-out point for them to go forward,” Martinvale said. “We’re part of a Christian community and we want to step up to the plate and help.”

New to the hospitality industry, but not new to showing their care for others, Martinvale said she’s been surprised at how guests have responded to the personal attention they’ve received during their stays.

“People leave us notes,” Martinvale said. “They make a difference in our lives and we make a difference in theirs.”

Troutman said another of their goals is to promote the property’s 1,700-square-foot banquet hall for special occasions, ranging from birthday parties and anniversaries to family reunions, office parties, educational seminars, possibly even Bingo.

“We’re adding a stove and refrigerator in a kitchen area adjoining the banquet hall,” Troutman said.

Already the couple is looking ahead, planning for other amenities. Former owners did away with the indoor swimming pool by filling it with sand and resurfacing the top as floor space, but leaving the outline of the kidney-shaped pool evident.

Troutman said they are researching to see what the cost would be to restore it as a pool – they are leaning toward a salt-water pool, if they do. Troutman said they are also interested in adding a putt-putt golf course, either indoors in the pool area or outside where there is also room.

In the lobby area where guests register hangs a 3x5 foot oil painting of two Indian pots, selected by Troutman and Martinvale to reflect their Native American heritage. He has Lakota ancestry and she has Cherokee and Chickasaw ancestry. .

The hotel’s new name is based on seven as a lucky number and boutique is to reflect the goal for it to be unique with its fresh business model, Martinvale said. “We want to be a fresh breath-of-air to our guests.”