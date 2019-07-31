Wednesday

Jul 31, 2019 at 12:16 AM Jul 31, 2019 at 12:16 AM


85th National

Baseball Congress

World Series

Monday’s games

Waco Missions 7,

Great Bend Bat Cats 5

Waco;000;210;310;—7;13;1

Great Bend;010;001;021;—5;8;0

Eubanks (W, 1-0), Young 8, McPherson 9, Morehouse (S, 1) 9 and Mayhew; Smith (L, 0-1), Ensz 5, Richter 6, Bell 9 and Gibson. Time — 2:47.

Dodge City A’s 10,

Jasper Reds 0

(5 innings, run rule)

Jasper;000;00;—0;2;3

Dodge City;305;11;—10;9;1

Gillig (L, 0-1), Lambert 3, Gibbs 3, Oldham 5 and Escamilla; Arrieta (W, 1-0), Hirschberg 5 and Grubough. HR — DC: Williams (1). Time — 1:28.

Hutchinson Monarchs 6,

Palm Springs Chill 5

Palm Springs;000;031;010;—5;9;5

Hutchinson;201;200;11x;—6;8;1

Johnson, Husband (L, 0-1) 8 and Muirhead, Mason 3; Hopkins, Fortenberry 6, Kelly (W, 1-0) 8 and Wolverton. Time — 2:34.

Denver Cougars 5,

Wellington Heat 4

Wellington;200;020;000;—4;11;1

Denver;030;001;001;—5;10;1

Grove, Biles 6, Brown (L, 0-1) 8, Pagendarm 9 and Hudson; Thornquist, Artis 7, Schiffrner (W, 1-0) 9 and Peguero. Time — 2:52.

Pool Standings

Top two to knockout round.

Pool A;W;L

Hutchinson;2;0

316 Elite;1;1

Palm Springs;0;2

Pool B;W;L

Wichita;2;0

Denver;1;1

Wellington;0;2

Pool C;W;L

Derby;2;0

Dodge City;1;1

Jasper;0;2

Pool D;W;L;RD

Hays;1;1;+3

Great Bend;1;1;-1

Waco;1;1;-2

Tuesday’s games

Knockout round

Hutchinson Monarchs 7,

Dodge City A’s 1

Dodge City;000;001;000;—1;3;0

Hutchinson;202;300;00x;—7;9;2

Van Stone (L, 0-1), Hernandez 4, Hopper 7, Garcia 8, Robinson 8 and Grubaugh; Taylor (W, 1-0), Linder 9 and Wolverton. Time — 2:14.

Hays Larks 2,

Denver Cougars 0

Denver;000;000;000;—0;4;0

Hays;000;010;10x;—2;5;0

Artis (L, 0-1), Ponce 6, Tinkler 7 and Peguero; Divis (W, 1-0), Munsch 8 and McGuire. Time — 2:01.

Derby Twins 5,

316 Elite 2

316 Elite;000;000;200;—2;4;3

Derby;020;010;20x;—5;7;2

Epp (L, 0-1), Rogers 6, Steinhauer 7, Birch 8 and Nittler; Thiels (W, 1-0), Ladd 7, Hornea (S, 1) and Donovan. HR — D: Hardy (1). Time — 2:05.

Great Bend Bat Cats 6,

Wichita Sluggers 3

Wichita;002;000;100;—3;8;2

Grt.Bnd.;003;000;03x;—6;9;1

Hunt, Ash (L, 0-1) 4, Short 8, Crowley 8 and Slaughter; Pratt, Curry (W, 1-0) 7 and Gibson. Time — 2:19.

Wednesday’s games

Knockout round finals

Hays vs. Derby 7 p.m.

Hutchinson vs. Great Bend 9:30 p.m.

Championship Week

Thursday’s games

1 p.m. San Diego Waves vs. Texas Express

3:30 p.m. Kansas Cannons vs. San Antonio Angels

7 p.m. Seattle Studs vs. Cheney DiamondDawgs

9:30 p.m. Colorado Cyclones vs. Fairbanks Goldpanners

Friday’s games

1 p.m. First week qualifier vs. Game Day (Colo.) Saints

3:30 p.m. First week qualifier vs. Lonestar Baseball Club

7 p.m. Santa Barbara (Calif.) Foresters vs. Haysville Aviators

9:30 p.m. Liberal BeeJays vs. San Diego Stars