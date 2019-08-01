OTTAWA — Ottawans woke up Thursday morning to flash flooding.

The Ottawa Water Department reported 8.45 inches of rain, which mostly fell between midnight and 7 a.m.

Other portions of the county and city reported more than 10 inches of rain. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for Franklin County.

Franklin County Emergency Management Thursday morning issued a statement:

“Water is over all low-lying roads in the county including in the City of Ottawa. Do not drive through water covering the roadways. Roads may be washed out under the water. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. Roads are closed in the City of Ottawa and areas throughout the county. Several water rescues have occurred. Citizens are advised to stay home until early this afternoon when the water is expected to recede. Stay tuned to your local news media for updates and weather reports. Call 911 in case of emergency.”

The Marais des Cygnes River is expected to crest Thursday night at more than 32 feet. Flood stage is 31 feet.

Several county roads and streets throughout the city are barricaded, including the area around K-68 and Main, Second and Beech, Third and S. Poplar, Shawnee Road east on Montana Road, Sand Creek and Eisenhower and Rock Creek-U.S.-59.

Cars were stalled at K-68 and Main and Second and Beech. Businesses at K-68, including Dollar General, 3 Guys Liquor and Kansas State Bank, were under water and closed.

Forest Park is closed as its under water. The water nearly covered several dugouts at the Orlis Cox Complex.